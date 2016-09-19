版本:
BRIEF-General Electric announces appointment of co officers

Sept 19 General Electric Co :

* Ramesh Singaram has been promoted to vice president, Commercial for GE's power services business

* Wouter Van Wersch has been promoted to a company officer in his current role as president & CEO, GE Asean

* Brian Ward promoted to company officer in current role as managing director, global markets for GE Energy Financial Services in GE Capital

* Thomas J. Mcguinness has joined GE as vice president and chief strategy & commercial officer, GE Healthcare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

