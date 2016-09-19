BRIEF-General Electric announces appointment of co officers

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 General Electric Co :
* Ramesh Singaram has been promoted to vice president, Commercial for GE's power services business
* Wouter Van Wersch has been promoted to a company officer in his current role as president & CEO, GE Asean
* Brian Ward promoted to company officer in current role as managing director, global markets for GE Energy Financial Services in GE Capital
* Thomas J. Mcguinness has joined GE as vice president and chief strategy & commercial officer, GE Healthcare Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
