BRIEF-Velocity Midstream Partners, CVR Refining announce agreement related to construction of crude oil pipeline

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 CVR Refining Lp
* Velocity Central Oklahoma Pipeline Llc, unit of velocity midstream, has entered into definitive agreements with a unit of co
* CVR Refining will hold a 40 percent stake in newly formed joint venture, Velocity Pipeline Partners, Llc
* Velocity will act as manager of joint venture and operate pipelines following completion of pipeline's construction
* Agreements related to construction of a crude oil pipeline from SCOOP play in Central Oklahoma to CVR's Wynnewood Refinery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.