BRIEF-Velocity Midstream Partners, CVR Refining announce agreement related to construction of crude oil pipeline

Sept 19 CVR Refining Lp

* Velocity Central Oklahoma Pipeline Llc, unit of velocity midstream, has entered into definitive agreements with a unit of co

* CVR Refining will hold a 40 percent stake in newly formed joint venture, Velocity Pipeline Partners, Llc

* Velocity will act as manager of joint venture and operate pipelines following completion of pipeline's construction

* Agreements related to construction of a crude oil pipeline from SCOOP play in Central Oklahoma to CVR's Wynnewood Refinery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

