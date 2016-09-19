版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch - $185 mln fine on Wells Fargo will not have immediate rating implications but is credit negative

Sept 19 Fitch:

* Recent $185 million fine on Wells Fargo for improper sales practices will not have immediate rating implications but is credit negative for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

