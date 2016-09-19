版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-LGC Capital's JV partner Rushmans signs Cuban TV sports deal

Sept 19 Lgc Capital Ltd

* Rushmans, co's 50/50 partner with respect to Cuban sport, has signed a deal with Cuba to market Cuban TV sport content worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐