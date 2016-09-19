版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Magnetar Financial reports 5.26 pct stake in G&K Services

Sept 19 G&K Services Inc

* Magnetar Financial LLC reports 5.26 percent stake in G&K Services Inc as of sept 8 - Sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2cWx0WF Further company coverage:

