BRIEF-First Internet Bancorp says placed $4.7 million loan on nonaccrual status during Q2

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 First Internet Bancorp
* First Internet Bancorp says placed a $4.7 million commercial and industrial loan on nonaccrual status during Q2 2016
* First Internet Bancorp says at that time, a $0.5 million specific allowance was assigned to loan
* First Internet Bancorp says received payments from borrower during Q3 2016 that have reduced outstanding balance of loan to $1.7 million
* Based on recent events that negatively impacted operation of borrower's business, co believes full repayment of remaining loan balance unlikely
* As a result, estimates its maximum pre-tax loss exposure on loan is $1.2 million, or $0.8 million after taxes and $0.14 per share
* Expects to charge off loan in full by Sept 30, 2016, impact of which will be reflected in Q3 2016 financial results -SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ck4Ve6) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
