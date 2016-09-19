版本:
BRIEF-Uber says has "no interest in designing or building cars"

Sept 19 Uber Technologies Inc:

* Uber to open Detroit facility 'in next few months'

* Uber has "no interest in designing or building cars"

* Uber wants to collaborate with suppliers, car companies

* Is seeking carmaker partners

