版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 22:47 BJT

BRIEF-Norsat announces receipt of indications of interest

Sept 19 Norsat International Inc

* Norsat announces receipt of indications of interest

* Privet fund management llp is one such party that has offered to acquire co for cash consideration of us$8.00 per share

* Recently received indications of interest from multiple parties with respect to a strategic transaction

* Has retained raymond james as financial advisor and mcmillan llp as legal advisor to assist board in reviewing and evaluating proposals Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐