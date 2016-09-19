BRIEF-Norsat announces receipt of indications of interest

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Norsat International Inc
* Norsat announces receipt of indications of interest
* Privet fund management llp is one such party that has offered to acquire co for cash consideration of us$8.00 per share
* Recently received indications of interest from multiple parties with respect to a strategic transaction
* Has retained raymond james as financial advisor and mcmillan llp as legal advisor to assist board in reviewing and evaluating proposals Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
