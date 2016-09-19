版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 23:21 BJT

BRIEF-Jetblue Airways says its flight 1731 safely landed at Boston Logan

Sept 19 Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Jetblue flight 1731 safely landed at Boston Logan after diversion of New York to Bermuda flight to address non-critical equipment issue

* Maintenance crews to inspect aircraft following reports of unrelated lightning strike that may have occurred while en-route to Boston Further company coverage:

