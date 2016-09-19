BRIEF-Jetblue Airways says its flight 1731 safely landed at Boston Logan

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Jetblue Airways Corp :
* Jetblue flight 1731 safely landed at Boston Logan after diversion of New York to Bermuda flight to address non-critical equipment issue
* Maintenance crews to inspect aircraft following reports of unrelated lightning strike that may have occurred while en-route to Boston Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
