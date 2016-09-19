版本:
2016年 9月 20日

BRIEF-Centric Health announces redemption of 6.00% convertible notes maturing Dec 22, 2016

Sept 19 Centric Health

* As of date hereof, $10.8 million aggregate principal amount of notes remains outstanding, scheduled to mature on december 22, 2016

* Centric health announces redemption of its 6.00% convertible notes maturing december 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

