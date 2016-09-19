BRIEF-Unilever says to acquires Seventh Generation Inc

Sept 19 Unilever Plc :

* Today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Seventh Generation, Inc., North American home and personal care products company

* Says terms of deal were not disclosed

* Seventh Generation's turnover exceeded $200 mln in 2015 and it has seen double digit compounded annual growth over last 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)