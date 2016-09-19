BRIEF-Tomagold signs LOI to acquire Red Metal Resources

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Tomagold Corp
* Tomagold signs LOI to acquire Red Metal Resources
* Proposal would be that such Red Metal shareholders will receive in exchange an aggregate consideration of CAD $3.3 million
* Parties have agreed to a break-up fee of CAD $175,000 payable to Tomagold if Red Metal is in default of this LOI Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.