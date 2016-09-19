版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 00:58 BJT

BRIEF-Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc reports 6.4 pct stake in Felcor Lodging Trust

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc reports a stake of 6.4 pct in Felcor Lodging Trust Inc as of September 9, 2016 - SEC Filing

* Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc says standstill agreement as of Feb 18, between itself,its affiliated,managed persons and Felcor Lodging Trust

* Wont take actions relating to Felcor's securities for period ending on date of earlier of first business day after Felcor's 2017 Annual Meeting Source text - bit.ly/2cWY8Fl

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐