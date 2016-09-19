BRIEF-Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc reports 6.4 pct stake in Felcor Lodging Trust

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 (Reuters) -
* Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc reports a stake of 6.4 pct in Felcor Lodging Trust Inc as of September 9, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc says standstill agreement as of Feb 18, between itself,its affiliated,managed persons and Felcor Lodging Trust
* Wont take actions relating to Felcor's securities for period ending on date of earlier of first business day after Felcor's 2017 Annual Meeting Source text - bit.ly/2cWY8Fl
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.