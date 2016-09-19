版本:
中国
2016年 9月 20日 星期二 00:51 BJT

BRIEF-American Airlines says aligning key areas of Commercial, Operations under six leaders

Sept 19 American Airlines Group Inc :

* American Airlines Group Inc says aligning key areas of Commercial and Operations under six leaders - Employee letter

* American Airlines says Commercial team to include Don Casey, Andrew Nocella, Kurte Stache - Employee letter

* American Airlines says Operations team to include Kenji Hashimoto, Kerry Philipovitch and David Seymour - Employee letter Further company coverage:

