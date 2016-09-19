版本:
中国
BRIEF-Bank of Montreal - Merger of BMO Global Monthly Income Fund into BMO Global Diversified Fund will not proceed

Sept 19 Bank Of Montreal

* Says merger of BMO Global Monthly Income Fund into BMO Global Diversified Fund will not proceed

* Special meeting of unitholders of BMO Global Monthly Income Fund held on September 16, 2016 unitholders did not approve merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

