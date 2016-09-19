版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 01:46 BJT

BRIEF-GoPro announces pricing of Hero5 cameras, Karma drones

Sept 19 Gopro Inc -

* Says Hero5 session priced at $299

* Says Hero5 black camera priced at $399.99

* Says its product Karma without a GoPro camera priced at $799.99 MSRP; Karma with Hero5 black for $1099.99 MSRP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐