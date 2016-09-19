版本:
2016年 9月 20日

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics says U.S. Commercial launch for Exondys 51 planned to commence immediately

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Sarepta therapeutics announces fda accelerated approval of exondys 51(tm) (eteplirsen) injection, an exon skipping therapy to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (dmd) patients amenable to skipping exon 51

* Sarepta therapeutics inc says u.s. Commercial launch for exondys 51 planned to commence immediately Source text for Eikon:

