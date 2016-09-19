版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Remeditex Ventures LLC reports 6.6 pct passive stake in Venaxis

Sept 19 Venaxis Inc

* Remeditex Ventures LLC reports 6.6 pct passive stake in Venaxis as of September 12, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2cNHvcY Further company coverage:

