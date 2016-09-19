版本:
BRIEF-Nascent Objects says it will join Facebook's Building 8

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Nascent Objects, the modular consumer electronics platform operator, says it will join Facebook's Building 8 Source text - (bit.ly/2d2Nuvp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

