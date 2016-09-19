版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 02:46 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac Prices $1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-057

Sept 19 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac Prices $1 Bln Multifamily K-Deal, K-057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

