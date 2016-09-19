版本:
BRIEF-Antler Hill and Petrophoenix intend to complete a three cornered amalgamation

Sept 19 Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd

* Says Antler Hill and Petrophoenix intend to complete a three cornered amalgamation

* Says will incorporate a new wholly owned subsidiary which will amalgamate with Petrophoenix to form a new company

* Under agreement Antler Hill will complete a 1:10 consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares

* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of c$5 million

* Antler Hill entered into a letter agreement with Petrophoenix dated September 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

