BRIEF-Antler Hill and Petrophoenix intend to complete a three cornered amalgamation

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd
* Says Antler Hill and Petrophoenix intend to complete a three cornered amalgamation
* Says will incorporate a new wholly owned subsidiary which will amalgamate with Petrophoenix to form a new company
* Under agreement Antler Hill will complete a 1:10 consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of c$5 million
* Antler Hill entered into a letter agreement with Petrophoenix dated September 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
