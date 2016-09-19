版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Altus Group sets quarterly cash dividend of c$0.15 per share

Sept 19 Altus Group Ltd

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of c$0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

