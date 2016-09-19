版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Glenhill Advisors posts 5.5 pct passive stake in Dynavax Technologies - SEC Filing

Sept 19 Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* Glenhill Advisors LLC reports 5.5 pct passive stake in Dynavax Technologies as of September 7, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cZkTLH) Further company coverage:

