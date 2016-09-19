版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-S&P Global announces pricing of senior notes

Sept 19 S&P Global Inc

* Says pricing of its offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

* S&P Global announces pricing of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

