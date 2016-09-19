版本:
2016年 9月 20日

BRIEF-Ingram Micro received notice from fidelity regarding anticipated blackout period

Sept 19 Ingram Micro

* On Sept 15, 2016, received notice from fidelity regarding anticipated blackout period for Co's 401(k) investment savings plan

* Blackout period will be implemented in connection with anticipated closing of Co's acquisition by Tianjin Tianhai Investment Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

