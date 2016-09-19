版本:
2016年 9月 20日

BRIEF-Ascena Retail sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP EPS $0.16 - $0.21 - SEC Filing

Sept 19 Ascena Retail Group Inc:

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP EPS $0.16 - $0.21 - SEC Filing

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP EPS $0.12-$0.17

* Fiscal 2016 was a challenging year, characterized by a highly competitive selling environment and significant store traffic headwinds Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dbOde5) Further company coverage:

