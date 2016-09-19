BRIEF-U.S. FDA grants accelerated approval to Sarepta Therapeutics' Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drug

Sept 19 U.S. FDA -

* FDA grants accelerated approval to first drug for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

* Approved Sarepta Therapeutics' Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) injection

* Approval of Exondys 51 based on surrogate endpoint of dystrophin increase in skeletal muscle observed in some Exondys 51-treated patients

* Under accelerated approval provisions, FDA is requiring Sarepta Therapeutics to conduct clinical trial to confirm Exondys 51's clinical benefit