公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-Metallic Minerals Corp. appoints Greg Johnson as CEO and Chairman

Sept 19 Metallic Minerals Corp

* Metallic Minerals Corp. appoints Greg Johnson as CEO and Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

