BRIEF-Empire Life appoints Ron Friesen as chief financial officer

Sept 19 Empire Life Insurance Co:

* Empire Life appoints Ron Friesen as chief financial officer

* Friesen takes over from Scott Ewer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

