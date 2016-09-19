版本:
BRIEF-James Flynn reports 9.79 pct stake in Adeptus Health

Sept 19 Adeptus Health Inc

* James Flynn Reports 9.79 Pct Stake In Adeptus Health Inc As Of September 16 - Sec filing

* James Flynn - On Sept 16, communicated to Gregory Scott, member of Adeptus Health board, regarding company's CEO search and makeup of board

* James Flynn - Made request for more information regarding adeptus health, operations to enable to evaluate potential for negotiated extraordinary transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

