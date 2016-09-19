版本:
BRIEF-Perma-Fix Environmental granted patent for method and apparatus for mercury removal and decontamination

Sept 19 Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc

* Fix environmental -granted patent for its method and apparatus for recovering subsurface free mercury and decontaminating a substrate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

