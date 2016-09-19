版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 19日 星期一 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-International Bancshares announces increase in cash dividend

Sept 19 International Bancshares Corp :

* International Bancshares Corporation announces increase in cash dividend

* Board of directors approved declaration of thirty-one cents per share cash dividend for shareholders of common stock

* Cash dividend reflects an increase of 7% per share over IBC's most recent cash dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

