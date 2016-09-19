版本:
2016年 9月 20日 星期二 00:52 BJT

BRIEF-Itochu aims to operate Chinese hospitals with Citic - Nikkei

Sept 19 Nikkei:

* Itochu aims to operate Chinese hospitals with Citic - Nikkei

* Itochu and Citic Medical & Health Group agreed Monday to conduct roughly six-month feasibility study - Nikkei

* Citic Group likely would be majority shareholder, with Itochu buying remaining stake in a deal estimated at tens of billions of yen - Nikkei

* Itochu and Citic affiliate look to establish a venture afterward - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2d64Onz) Further company coverage:,

