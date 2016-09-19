版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 01:04 BJT

BRIEF-Twitter decided to stop global engineering work at the Bangalore development center - spokesperson

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Twitter says decided to stop global engineering work at the Bangalore development center spokesperson

* Will continue to maintain a presence in Bangalore for other functions - spokesperson Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

