BRIEF-Mitsubishi Rayon plans carbon fiber parts venture in Europe - Nikkei

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi Rayon plans carbon fiber parts venture in Europe - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Rayon will soon start making carbon fiber parts for wind power turbines through a European joint venture - Nikkei
* Danish Concern Fiberline Composites, which sells turbine blade components to wind power companies across Europe, will take 51% interest in the JV - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Unit will invest 49% in venture - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Rayon's joint venture will be established in October and headquartered in Denmark - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Rayon's sales of 10 Billion yen ($98.2 million) are targeted for the joint venture in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2cCCypF]
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.