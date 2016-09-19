版本:
BRIEF-Sears Holdings' Kmart to close 64 stores - Business Insider

Sept 19 (Reuters) -

* Sears Holdings' Kmart is closing 64 stores and laying off thousands of employees - Business Insider

* Kmart stores that are closing will begin liquidation sales on September 22, and close by mid December - Business insider Source text - (bit.ly/2cNNApX) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

