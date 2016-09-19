BRIEF-Alnylam expands and strengthens management team as it plans for commercialization

Sept 19 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alnylam expands and strengthens management team as it plans for commercialization

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc says Yvonne Greenstreet has joined as executive vice president, chief operating officer

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc appoints Emmanuel Dulac as senior vice president, chief commercial officer

* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc says Barry Greene will continue to serve as company's president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: