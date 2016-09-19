版本:
BRIEF-Broadridge acquires technology to accelerate proxy blockchain roadmap

Sept 19 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

* Broadridge acquires technology to accelerate proxy blockchain roadmap

* Says transaction is not expected to have a material impact on broadridge's financial results

* Will pay $95 million upfront to acquire existing technology assets

* Will also pay deferred payment of $40 million on delivery of blockchain applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

