BRIEF-Rand reports M/V Ojibway returns to service to support Canadian Grain Harvest

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Rand Logistics Inc :
* Increased its projection of sailing days to approximately 3,500 days, an increase from initial projection of approximately 3,405 days
* Rand logistics announces M/V Ojibway returns to service to support canadian grain harvest
* M/V Ojibway, returned to service on Sept 12, 2016 to support new business contracts resulting from strong Canadian grain harvest
* Rand logistics Inc says returning Ojibway to service will position us to continue to repay debt and increase return on capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
