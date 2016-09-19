版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Intel Corp says Robert Swan will receive a hiring bonus

Sept 19 Intel Corp

* Intel Corp says in connection with his appointment, Robert Swan will receive a hiring bonus of $5.5 million

* Intel Corp says pursuant to his offer letter, Robert Swan's starting annual base salary will be $850,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

