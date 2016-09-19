版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Harsco expands mill services contract with CAP Huachipato

Sept 19 Harsco Corp:

* Harsco expands mill services contract with Chile's largest steelmaker

* Says metals & minerals division announced multi-year extension - and expansion - of its onsite mill services to CAP Huachipato Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

