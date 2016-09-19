BRIEF-Kellogg voluntarily recalls limited number of one of its Eggo products

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Kellogg Co
* Voluntarily recalls limited number of Kellogg's Eggo Nutri grain whole wheat waffles due to potential health risk
* Received no reports of illness to date
* No other eggo products are impacted by the recall
* Recall of about 10,000 cases of Co's Eggo Nutri-Grain wheat waffles as they have potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.