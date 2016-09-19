BRIEF-Hill International has settled lawsuit commenced by Bulldog Investors Llc

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Hill International Inc
* Among other things, settlement provides annual meeting is deemed to have been held on its originally scheduled date of August 11
* Hill International Inc says in addition, Adam Eiseman has resigned from board
* Has settled lawsuit commenced by Bulldog Investors, Llc in Delaware Court Of Chancery in connection with Bulldog's proxy contest
* Among other things, settlement provides that Bulldog's director nominees are deemed to have been elected to Hill's board
* Hill International Inc says as a result of settlement, Hill's board will have ten members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
