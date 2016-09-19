版本:
BRIEF-American Power Group says unit entered into two loan agreements with Iowa State Bank

Sept 19 American Power Group

* Refinanced about $2.8 million of principal and interest previously borrowed under existing line of credit and term loan with lender

* On september 14, unit entered into two loan agreements with iowa state bank Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cUjOU7) Further company coverage:

