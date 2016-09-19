版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Tyrus Capital S.A.M. reports passive stake of 9.93 pct in Halcon Resources

Sept 19 Halcon Resources Corp

* Tyrus Capital S.A.M. Reports passive stake of 9.93 percent in Halcon Resources Corp as of Sept 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cUl4X4) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐