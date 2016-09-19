版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Adeptus Health

Sept 19 Adeptus Health Inc

* Morgan Stanley reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Adeptus Health Inc as of September 9 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cUlPQe) Further company coverage:

