中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 06:32 BJT

BRIEF-Activision Blizzard completes previously announced offering of two series of senior notes

Sept 19 Activision Blizzard Inc:

* Completed previously announced offering of two series of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cLsGe0) Further company coverage:

