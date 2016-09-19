BRIEF-Esterline:First Pacific agreed to not buy directly or indirectly,additional shares of co's common stock until earlier of sept 28

Sept 19 Esterline Technologies :

* FPA agreed to not buy directly or indirectly,additional shares of co's common stock until earlier of sept 28

* FPA to not buy additional shares of co's until earlier of 72 hours after FPA's notice to co that discussions have terminated

* Letter agreement with First Pacific Advisors, Llc regarding ongoing discussions relating to FPA's ownership of co's shares Source text - bit.ly/2cpVTuw Further company coverage: