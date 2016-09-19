BRIEF-Esterline:First Pacific agreed to not buy directly or indirectly,additional shares of co's common stock until earlier of sept 28

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Esterline Technologies :
* FPA agreed to not buy directly or indirectly,additional shares of co's common stock until earlier of sept 28
* FPA to not buy additional shares of co's until earlier of 72 hours after FPA's notice to co that discussions have terminated
* Letter agreement with First Pacific Advisors, Llc regarding ongoing discussions relating to FPA's ownership of co's shares Source text - bit.ly/2cpVTuw Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
