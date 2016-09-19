BRIEF-Alcoa says amended its 5-yr revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Alcoa Inc:
* Entered into an amendment to its five-year revolving credit agreement, dated as of July 25, 2014
* Alcoa Upstream (Holdings), Co's unit and Alcoa Nederland Holding B.V, a unit of holdings entered into a secured revolving credit agreement
* Revolving credit agreement provides for revolving loans to be made available in an aggregate principal amount of up to $1.5 billion
* The total commitments as defined in credit agreement will be automatically and permanently reduced from $4 billion to $3 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2cUnFR5) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.