BRIEF-Cheniere announces upsize and pricing of $1.5 billion senior secured notes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 19 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp
* Says principal amount of offering has been increased from initially announced $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion
* Cheniere Energy Partners Lp says SPL 2027 notes are priced at par
* Cheniere Partners announces upsize and pricing of $1.5 billion senior secured notes due 2027 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, Llc
* SPL 2027 notes will bear interest at rate of 5.00% per annum, will mature on March 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
