BRIEF-Cheniere announces upsize and pricing of $1.5 billion senior secured notes

Sept 19 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp

* Says principal amount of offering has been increased from initially announced $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion

* Cheniere Energy Partners Lp says SPL 2027 notes are priced at par

* Cheniere Partners announces upsize and pricing of $1.5 billion senior secured notes due 2027 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, Llc

* SPL 2027 notes will bear interest at rate of 5.00% per annum, will mature on March 15, 2027